Vice Chairman, Los Angeles Office Lead

Josh Gorin is an accomplished corporate advisor with over 30 million square feet of total deal volume during his career. His approach to strategic real estate planning is comprehensive, holistic, and stems from his experience working in the investment industry and earning his law degree with a focus on real estate and litigation. He provides unique insight into the fiscal and competitive arenas that his clients operate their business within. Through this understanding, Gorin has developed and implemented real estate plans for leading corporate, media, music and technology companies throughout the world. Over the past 18 months in particular, Gorin and his team having completed nearly five million square feet of transaction volume, despite the upheaval in the market resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. His team led over 20 global projects totaling two million square feet.