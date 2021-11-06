Senior Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Lenders

Kathy Reed is a highly accomplished banking professional with a great deal of real estate knowledge in Farmers & Merchants Bank’s target markets. In her role at F&M Bank, Reed oversees lending and relationship management for the Orange County Headquarters in Newport Beach, as well as the Corona del Mar and Tustin branches. She is responsible for overall growth, quality of the loan portfolio and related deposits. Her region has consistently been a top performing team, with average annual portfolio growth of over 20%. Her goal is to ensure that all customers and prospects receive service levels that exceed expectations by providing onsite decision-making for fast answers. She has consistently been a top producer with new loan originations of $125 million in the past two years, and supporting regional growth of nearly $500 million in new loan originations over the past 24 months.