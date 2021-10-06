Co-Head, U.S. Capital Markets

Newmark

Commercial Brokers

Kevin Shannon is widely considered to be one of the premier investment sales brokers in the United States. As the co-head of U.S. Capital Markets for Newmark, Shannon leads a team of 32 professionals focused on the acquisition and disposition of investment properties across asset classes on behalf of domestic and offshore investors in 16 markets throughout the Western United States. Over the course of his 35+ year career, he has been involved in the acquisition and disposition of over $65 billion of office, industrial, self-storage, retail, land and mixed-use assets. His experience includes 100% fee simple, partial interest recapitalizations and joint venture transactions. He has spent his career helping clients structure transactions to best meet their goals. In 2020 alone, Shannon and his team completed 92 transactions, totaling approximately $5.9 billion.