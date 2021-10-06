Executive Vice President & Director of Retail, Brokerage

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

Commercial Brokers

Lee J. Shapiro serves as executive vice president, director of retail at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd. For the past 33 years, he has specialized in the sale and leasing of commercial investment properties throughout Southern California with a focus on office, retail, and development sites. Shapiro has extensive experience in assisting private capital and institutional owners/developers of retail and office product with the design and leasing of new projects, as well as repositioning of existing properties. Over the last 18 months, Shapiro has secured deals for over 221,000 square feet of commercial space in transactions representing nearly $83 million in value. Shapiro manages the Kennedy Wilson Brokerage internship program, which accepts two interns each summer. Several past interns have gone on to get their real estate licenses and work on the team as full-fledged sales agents.