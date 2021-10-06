Partner

Russ August & Kabat

Professional Services Advisors

Matthew Rips is a Partner at Russ August & Kabat, where he practices in the fields of real estate and finance. His practice focuses on commercial real estate development, redevelopment, joint venture, dispositions, acquisitions, leasing and finance. He combines his extensive business management and finance background with his legal expertise to advise a wide variety of clients including real estate investment trusts, pension funds, equity funds, private developers, lenders and others, in their endeavors as developers, owners, investors, buyers and sellers. Rips is one of L.A.'s leading and most-trusted go-to legal advisors for real estate funds, developers and dealmakers. He draws upon a wealth of experience garnered over 25 years. In the past year, he led the sale of Aragon Holding’s $2 billion multi-family portfolio spread over 10 states as well as an L.A.-based family office’s sale of a $350 million industrial property.