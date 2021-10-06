CEO

Founder and CEO of The Acency , Mauricio Umansky set out to create an industry-disrupting brokerage that would redefine the business of real estate and foster a unique culture rooted in the core philosophy of collaboration. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has done that and much more. The firm has grown to 37 corporately-owned and franchise offices and more than 650 agents across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and rapidly expanding around the world. Umansky and The Agency also represent some of the world’s top developers and resort brands, including One&Only, Rosewood, and The Ritz-Carlton. Umansky has sold the most homes in the country priced above $20 million and has represented some of the world’s most noteworthy properties, including the first house in L.A. to sell above $100 million.

