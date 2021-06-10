Partner

Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Patricia Rhee is a partner at the internationally acclaimed architecture firm Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects. Her work crosses multiple market sectors and ranges from creative office to adaptive reuse and institutional projects. As a lead designer in the firm, her projects have a focus on community building and neighborhood betterment, regardless of the program. Projects such as The Culver Steps are successful in the way they are celebrated by their communities and give back (in the case of The Culver Steps: a large civic gathering space and multi-use plaza). In a world where people are becoming more polarized and engaging face-to-face is becoming rare, creating spaces that bring people together is invaluable. Her designs are sensitive to the physical and cultural context of the clients and communities she serves, capturing their identity through unique treatments of form and material.