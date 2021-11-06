Managing Principal

SRS Real Estate Partners, National Net Lease Group

Commercial Brokers

Patrick Luther is managing principal of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG), which he cofounded at the age of 28 with his partner Matthew Mousavi. NNLG is the exclusive net lease capital markets platform within SRS, the largest solely retail property focused commercial real estate brokerage company in North America. Luther and Mousavi have grown NNLG to 50 investment brokers and 20 support staff across more than 25 offices nationally focusing exclusively on the sale of single-tenant and multi-tenant retail properties. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on brick-and-mortar retail, SRS’ NNLG ended 2020 on a record-breaking note. At year-end SRS’ NNLG completed more than $1.9 billion in total net lease transaction volume comprised of 534 deals including debt/equity and valuations, further supporting the investment resilience of net lease. SRS’ NNLG’s transaction volume was up 26% at year end 2020 as compared to 2019, with over 530 closings in 44 states.