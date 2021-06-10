President & Principal

Nadel Architecture + Planning

Architects

Patrick Winters serves as Nadel’s owner, principal and president and sits on the Board of Directors for the firm. With 36 years of architectural experience, Winters is responsible for spearheading the firm’s multifamily sector and specializes in the design and construction of high-quality mixed-use and urban infill projects with a major focus on sustainability. His experience with historic preservation and adaptive reuse enables him to design creative solutions to best fit the needs of the community and achieve the highest possible level of sustainability in each project. Winters’ work includes a one-million-square-foot retail complex in Amman, Jordan; and the new Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Headquarters, which will be the tallest building in East Africa when completed. Winters has also recently overseen The Bonnie Hollywood, an eight-story project that includes 137 multi-family units above 1,200 square feet of ground level commercial space with two levels of below grade parking.