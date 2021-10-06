CEO

Paul Martinkovic has been with JERDE for 30 years and currently serves as the firm’s chief executive officer and serves on the Board of Directors. He was instrumental in initiating, implementing and executing the founder ownership transfer to the new ownership structure in the firm in his previous position as chief financial officer. Since joining the firm in 1990, Martinkovic has facilitated the company’s transformation to meet the changing worldwide demand for design. This has included opening JERDE’s foreign offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Moscow. In addition to his duties as chief executive officer, Martinkovic is also responsible for JERDE’s global business development and marketing. Under his watch, JERDE is currently working on over 50 projects worldwide, including the design of over 10,000 residential units and over 1,000 acres of master planning.