Vice Chairman

CBRE

Commercial Brokers

Over his 37-year career, R. Todd Doney, vice chairman at CBRE in Los Angeles, has completed commercial real estate transactions encompassing more than 100 million square feet of office space. Doney is one of the preeminent brokers in the Greater Los Angeles area. His success on behalf of tenants, investment clients, and landlords includes his work representing major institutional tenants such as Nestle, Wells Fargo Bank, Dentons US LLP, KPMG, GE/NBC, AT&T, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Southern California Edison, AECOM, Cigna, Northern Trust, BP, and The Walt Disney Company. For the past 20 years, Doney has consistently ranked in the top 3% of the company. In 2006 he was the most successful office broker for the company in the entire U.S. excluding the New York Metropolitan area. In 2020, he completed more than two million square feet of leasing transactions.