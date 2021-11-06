CEO/Founder

TruAmerica Multifamily

Commercial Developers

Robert E. Hart is the founder, CEO and president of Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm. Hart founded the firm in 2013, and it has become one of the most active multifamily investors in the U.S. with approximately $10.3 billion of assets under management. Hart is responsible for the growth and national expansion of the firm’s value-add investment platform, which currently includes 44,000 units in 14 states. He has led TruAmerica to a top 50 ranking of the largest apartment owners in the United States the past three years by the National Multifamily Housing Council. His vision helps select assets for acquisition, repositioning, and eventual disposition that deliver outstanding risk-adjusted returns TruAmerica and its institutional partners. He is one of the most well-respected members of the multifamily industry where he contributes his time and energy as a board member to a variety of industry organizations.