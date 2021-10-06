President and Founder

Stepp Commercial

Commercial Brokers

With over a decade of industry experience, Robert Stepp has established himself as a leading multifamily investment property expert in Long Beach and other key markets with both private sellers and asset managers alike. His high level of success is due to his extensive market knowledge, aggressive pricing and marketing strategies, tireless work ethic, and dedication to helping clients achieve their investment objectives. Stepp approaches his real estate business from a client-centric perspective, choosing to focus his efforts on building long-term relationships with his clients rather than utilizing the traditional transaction-oriented business model. He is committed to the highest level of client service and ethical standards and ensuring that his clients receive the highest price the market will allow for their properties. Over the past 18 months, Stepp has led his 11 person team to complete more than $200 million in transactions throughout the greater Los Angeles area.