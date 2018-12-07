Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Rosemary Nunn has represented owners, developers, design professionals, contractors and subcontractors on myriad public and private projects. She counsels clients through every aspect of a construction project, from contracting to litigation, including early assessment and minimization of liability exposure and risk; cost-effective dispute resolution; negotiating delay claims, disputed change order requests, and payment on projects with distressed parties, funding or bankruptcies; and robust representation through mediation, arbitration, or trial. Projects, which are public and private, include light rail, airports; parking structures; underground pipelines; luxury hotels; refrigeration; utilities; resort construction and upgrades; geothermal power energy plants; Army barracks; schools; warehouse and distribution centers; micro-tunneling under a river bed; residential developments and high-end luxury homes.