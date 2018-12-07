Principal | Shareholder

KTGY

Architects

Ryan Flautz is a principal and shareholder in KTGY’s Los Angeles office. He understands the quality of design and ensures its translation through the construction process. Flautz has an extensive background in construction documentation and techniques, quality control, staff development and a strong knowledge of federal and state building codes. He has a proven track record in the execution and management of large, multifaceted architectural projects including mixed-use, high density residential, and a variety of large scale international commercial projects. His prior experience as a general contractor brings a unique perspective that is invaluable to both the client and the project’s outcome, resolving complex design issues with innovative and practical solutions. Always looking for new ways to bring value to the firm, clients and communities, Flautz has leveraged this drive to ensure projects are built to the highest standard.