Sanford (Sandy) Sigal

President and Chief Executive Officer

NewMark Merrill

Commercial Developers

Sandy Sigal serves as chief executive officer and president of NewMark Merrill Companies, which he founded in 1997 and has grown to be one of the fastest growing privately held developers and owners of shopping centers in California, Colorado, and Illinois. He is also chairman of BrightStreet Ventures, a company he co-founded to provide more opportunities to his tenants by integrating on-line platforms with traditional brick and mortar business. NewMark Merrill currently owns and/or manages 85 shopping centers representing almost 11 million square feet with a collective value in excess of $2 billion dollars. Sigal and NewMark Merrill recently started the second phase of its “Together We Can” program aimed at helping its tenants remain in business during the pandemic. In the first phase of the program, the company helped over 500 tenants collect approximately $20 million in funds from the first round of PPP in 2020.