Principal/Managing Director

George Smith Partners

Professional Services Advisors

Shahin Yazdi is a principal/managing director of George Smith Partners. Yazdi’s clients include private individuals, family offices and institutional investors. He is recognized for his expertise in underwriting and negotiating complex transactions, which include mezzanine financing or private equity for bridge, permanent, and construction loans. As the youngest principal in company history, Yazdi and his team have secured over $10 billion in financing for all asset types including multifamily, office, industrial, retail, hospitality, self-storage facilities, land, RV parks, assisted living, skilled nursing facilities, and student housing projects. Yazdi and his team recently placed a $14.1 million-construction-to-perm loan for an 86 micro-unit, co-living development located in an opportunity zone for an institutional sponsor and a national private equity firm. The project represents the first of its kind in the Los Angeles market. Yazdi has received awards for his debt/equity placements, and has spoken at large conferences and national media broadcasts.