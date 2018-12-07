Partner

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Stacy Paek is the head of Seyfarth’s Los Angeles Real Estate practice. She advises clients on a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, partnership and joint venture formations, and all aspects of real estate financings. Her clients include private funds, financial institutions, pension funds, insurance companies and wealthy individuals. Paek has extensive experience in both single asset and portfolio transactions related to office, industrial, retail, hospitality, and multifamily properties throughout the United States. She handles a variety of commercial real estate transactions on behalf of private funds, financial institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, and other companies. In 2019, Paek completed a six year term on the board of the Los Angeles Conservancy, which is dedicated to the preservation of Los Angeles’ historic neighborhoods and buildings. Among her recent work has been representing long-time client, LBA Realty, in multiple transactions aggregating over $1.8 billion.