Chief Operating Officer

Versity Investments, LLC

Professional Services Advisors

Tanya Muro is chief operating officer and co-founder of Versity Investments, LLC and its related entities. Muro is responsible for the global operations of the company. She has closed more than $2 billion in real estate equity, beneficial interests, LLC/LP interests, land development, and oil and gas transactions, including the country’s first tenant in common acquisition. Muro has a broad knowledge of regulatory bodies, including NASD, FINRA, and the SEC. She has closed and managed the relationships of over 5,000 investors and has overseen the acquisition and management of over 6,000 beds of multi-family properties, including due diligence, debt and equity financing, securities regulation, and compliance. As part of the company’s internal advisory board, she provides key analysis and the structuring of transactions and operations. Muro was recently actively involved with the startup in all operations to launch the company’s new property management division, Book & Ladder.