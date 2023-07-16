Eli Meir Kaplan Eli Meir Kaplan (Eli Meir Kaplan)

Partner

Venable LLP

Professional Services

Andrew Schmerzler is a partner in Venable’s real estate department, specializing in the acquisition, disposition, leasing and financing of various properties. His expertise extends to office buildings, retail projects, movie studios, residential and mixed-use developments, hospitality projects and industrial facilities, Schmerzler’s experience includes complex mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and equity and debt financing. His background in complex corporate transactions is valuable in deals involving operating businesses in the entertainment industry.

Notable recent transactions include representing major media and entertainment companies in high-profile sales, exchanges, office leases and production leases. Schmerzler is an active member of his community and is affiliated with the L.A. County Bar Association and the Beverly Hills Bar Association.