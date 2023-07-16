(Barrett Ross)

President & Founder

SharpLine

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Barbara Armendariz is president and founder of SharpLine, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm that excels at putting its clients’ needs first. She is one of the very few minority women in the commercial real estate industry that has started her own brokerage firm. That and the fact that her firm is headquartered in Los Angeles - one of the most competitive markets in the country - is even more impressive. She also runs offices in San Francisco and Las Vegas. A licensed real estate broker in California, Armendariz is an active member of the International

Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). She manages a team of brokers and is focused on growing her firm. She is responsible for the leadership and implementation of initiatives to better serve all of SharpLine’s clients.

