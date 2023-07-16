President

SR Watt Company

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Courtney Trujillo is president of SR Watt Company, a woman-led commercial real estate firm launched in mid-2022 in Southern California. This new entity was formed out of the reorganization of L.A.-based Watt Companies. Today, SR Watt owns and manages a 1.1 million square foot portfolio of neighborhood retail, multifamily and office properties in California and Oregon, as well as seeks out value-add strategies and other real estate opportunities in multifamily and retail in core West Coast markets.

Under Trujillo’s proactive leadership, SR Watt Company has already completed since its formation the redevelopment of an under-utilized office site to a long-term ground lease with In-N-Out Burger for a 3,280 square-foot restaurant in the city of San Clemente, which is the popular restaurant’s first location. She is also actively involved in supporting women seeking careers in real estate.