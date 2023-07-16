President

Kennedy Wilson Property Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

As the president of Kennedy Wilson Properties, Ltd., Ed Sachse leads a team of over 130 commercial real estate agents and property managers in 24 states across the U.S., with 17 million square feet of retail, office, industrial and multifamily assets under management. He provides strategic guidance and operational supervision of the company’s platform of real estate services which includes commercial brokerage, property management, corporate services, facilities management and lease administration.

Sachse is a seasoned and versatile real estate professional with a 34-year track record, having been involved in over $9 billion in real estate transactions with a list of widely recognized clients across a variety of product types. In addition to executing high-profile commercial sales and leases, he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).