Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP

John A. Rosenfeld is a highly experienced attorney specializing in substantial and complex real estate and business transactions. With a career spanning over three decades, he has successfully handled a wide range of property acquisitions, financing, development, leasing and dispositions across various industries. He represents public and private companies, developers, landlords, tenants and individuals.

As a partner at Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP, Rosenfeld has played a vital role in the firm’s growth in commercial real estate. Notable career highlights include negotiating significant office and studio leases, representing global logistics companies in leasing industrial space, and securing long-term leases for major production studios and office headquarters. John holds a J.D. from UCLA School of Law and served as a law clerk for the Hon. Richard M. Sims, III of the California Third District Court of Appeal.