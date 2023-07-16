Principal

The Klabin Company

Commercial Real Estate Broker

The success of The Klabin Company is largely defined by its people; those who embrace the firm’s enduring culture of collaboration and the value of client relationships. No one embodies these qualities more than Matt Stringfellow, SIOR, who serves as principal and partner and has been one of the top-producing members of the team since he joined the firm in 2003. In his position, he maintains a key role in guiding the growth of the company with a focus on widening its footprint on a regional and national level.

Stringfellow places a huge emphasis on maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit of the privately owned Klabin Company, which he believes starts with those who comprise the team. With that in mind, he has been instrumental in bringing in and mentoring the right people to make them successful.