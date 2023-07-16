Managing Director

JLL

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Managing Director Peter Yorck runs the multi-housing investment sales business in Los Angeles for JLL Capital Markets, where he specializes in transactions throughout Southern and Northern California. He joined JLL as part of the HFF acquisition in 2015 and now has over seven years of commercial real estate experience. Throughout his career, he has been involved in more than $4 billion in transactions. He began as an analyst in San Francisco with HFF, transitioned into production there in 2017 and moved to L.A. in 2020 to run the multi-housing business for the area.

Since moving to L.A., Yorck has grown the multihousing team from one to six people. In the past 24 months, he has executed a transaction volume of approximately $1.6 billion across 12 deals in Los Angeles County alone.