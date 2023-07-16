Rob Rubano

Vice Chair

Cushman & Wakefield

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Rob Rubano is a Vice Chair at Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate brokerage, leading the firm’s debt and structured finance platform from their Century City office in West Los Angeles. He is a top-producing broker, having completed over $80 billion in transactions throughout his career.

In 2022 alone, Rubano closed more than 60 financings across the U.S., totaling over $8.5 billion in loan volume. He specializes in various parts of the capital stack, including first mortgages, mezzanine financings, and preferred equity. He is recognized as one of the most influential business leaders in Los Angeles and among the top power finance professionals nationally. He is also actively involved in community organizations, supporting causes such as adoption, arts, and education.