Senior Vice President

Kidder Mathews

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Scott Rosenberg brings over 15 years of experience in Los Angeles multifamily sales, having closed over 200 transactions totaling assets valued at nearly a billion dollars. With a focus on building long-term relationships and a knack for solving complicated transactions, his clients have cited his patient, pragmatic and intelligent process as reasons for their loyalty and trust.

After working in education and residential development for five years, Rosenberg joined Marcus & Millichap in 2005. After building significant market share on the Westside, he formed the RCRE Group and partnered with RE/MAX Commercial. Over the next 10+ years, he was ranked the No. 1 commercial team in California and a top 10 team nationally. Today, Kidder Mathews serves as an ideal platform for expanding his value proposition to his clients.