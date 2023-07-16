Co-Founder

Waterford Property Company

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Sean Rawson is a recognized leader in the multifamily development and investment industry. An expert in affordable housing, he has a deep understanding of tax credit financing and housing policy. He is an expert in working with local governments to create a diversity of housing types to meet their public policy goals. Waterford, which Rawson co-founded, has acquired and developed over 6,500 residential units in California totaling approximately $3.5 billion.

In 2021, he led Waterford to be the largest owner and operator of essential housing units in the State of California with over 4,000 units. Waterford is also very active in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) communities, having developed nearly $350 million of projects. In addition to its residential portfolio, Waterford acquired over 1.5 million square feet of commercial property.