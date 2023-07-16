Principal, Managing Director

HLW International

LLP Architect

Sejal Sonani, AIA, LEED AP is a principal and managing director at HLW, a leading full-service design firm. She has been instrumental in transforming the firm’s Los Angeles studio into a holistic practice with a strengthened focus on architecture, while also providing interior design, landscape and lighting design services. In the last five years alone, Sonani has overseen more than two million square feet of project space in the area while championing the firm’s adaptive reuse, repositioning, master planning and groundup construction expertise along the coast from Silicon Beach to Silicon Valley.

Recent projects include USC Lawrence Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, repositioning of the historic Union Bank Plaza Tower, redevelopment of the former Macy’s building at Westside Pavilion and three blocks of transitoriented redevelopment along the Expo Line.