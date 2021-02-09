Finalist: Lauren Silvernail

Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Corporate Development

Evolus

Lauren Silvernail is a seasoned public company healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience in biotech and pharmaceuticals. Currently, she is the CFO and executive vice president of corporate development at Evolus, Inc. based in Newport Beach. Evolus is a performance beauty company focused on customer centric, breakthrough products. Over the last 24 months, Silvernail has been a key strategist successfully transforming Evolus’ business along with the leadership team by settling an International Trade Commission case and related litigation, eliminating $127 million of debt and payment obligations and strengthening their cash position. Evolus accomplished these key milestones while at the same time driving revenue of its Jeuveau product to an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2020. Silvernail’s influence and leadership have been tremendous for the organization and industry.