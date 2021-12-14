Senior Vice President/Chief Diversity and Talent Acquisition Officer

NATIONWIDE

Angela Bretz is the senior vice president and chief DE&I officer who reports to Nationwide’s chief executive officer and chief administrative officer. In this role, Bretz establishes and oversees all corporate diversity, equity and inclusion work, including strategic programs, procedures and policies to advance Nationwide’s culture of DE&I. Externally, she advances the company’s brand and reputation through diverse strategic partnerships, philanthropy and community engagements. As a career Nationwider, Bretz has demonstrated strong leadership, a deep background in strategy, project management and claims with extensive knowledge of property and casualty operations, training and development. In addition, she has long championed company diversity.