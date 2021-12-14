Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Global Inclusion

3M

Ann Anaya joined the 3M Company in 2013 and is currently the chief diversity officer and global diversity and inclusion strategic lead. Ann started her career at 3M in the Legal Affairs Compliance and Business Conduct group, where she served clients as counsel for investigation. Subsequently, she moved into the Legal Affairs Litigation and Preventive Law group where she was senior counsel. Anaya has 20 years of experience asa trial lawyer. Just prior to joining 3M, she was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Department of Justice in the District of Minnesota for 11 years.

In 2019 and 2020, Ann was recognized asa Top 50 Chief Diversity Officer, in 2018 as a Top Executive in Corporate Diversity, 2017 Minnesota Lawyer of the Year for Diversity and Inclusion, 2016 3Mgives Volunteer Award and Minnesota Lawyer of the Year.