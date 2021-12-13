Bud Weisbart

Co-Owner and Vice President

A&R TARPAULINS INC., DBA AR TECH AND AR INDUSTRIES

A&R is a small business located in Fontana that manufactures custom engineered products that are completely or primarily made of fabric.

The company is now minority women-owned by Carmen Weisbart, who is Filipina, and has a diversified population of 35 employees. Non-supervisory staff have been with the company for an average of 12 years. A&R’s ethnic diversity composes of Salvadorian, Mexican, Japanese, Colombian, Ecuadorian, Filipina and Indonesian. The staff at A&R is like a family, which isa culture the Weisbarts created. No one has been denied an opportunity with A&R. The staff receives great mentorship and taught skills such as sewing, installing and welding from experienced supervisory staff who have been in the company for an average of 35 years.