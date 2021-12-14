Partner

RAINES FELDMAN

Since becoming the co-chair of the Raines Feldman Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Camilla Chan has helped to develop an internal website/bulletin board where members can share their thoughts and ideas about resources that promote diversity and inclusion. The purpose of the bulletin board is to spark discussion around ideas of diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as to promote a sense that these topics can be discussed in a safe space.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee has also begun the process of developing programs aimed at raising awareness about the challenges attorneys from diverse backgrounds might face, whether they are reflections of society’s expectations or overt instances of racism, sexism or other biases.

She and her team conducted the first presentation in the series where Chan, along with several female partners, discussed the challenges of being women lawyers and the barriers to achieving partnership.