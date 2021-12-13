Vice President of Global Diversity and Inclusion COE

MERCK

As the leader for Merck’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence, Celeste Warren is responsible for working with Merck’s global leaders to advance and embed diversity and inclusion throughout the organization to enhance the employee experience and maximize business performance. She joined Merck in 1997 and held numerous positions of increasing responsibility within the organization.

Warren serves on the boards of RWJBarnabas Health Systems, “All In Together” and Merck’s Political Action Committee. She is also a member of CNBC’s Workforce Executive Council and World 50’s Inclusion and Diversity Impact Community. Her articles on diversity, equity and inclusion have been featured in numerous national and global publications and she has had the opportunity to speak at various events across the world. Warren attended the University of Kentucky where she earned her B.S. degree and received her master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University.