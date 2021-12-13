CEO & Co-Founder

HOLA RECUPERATIVE CARE

Chip Matthews was raised and lived in an environment where he was often times the only African American in his class, office, or social setting. He lives each day understanding how important it is for people to feel included. Because of this he strives to create an environment where differences are celebrated and recognized as a vital part of making life better for all.

Matthews has made sure HOLA hires and promotes based upon ability. He has created an environment where managers and directors are encouraged to look at an applicant’s problem solving skills, determination, and desire to grow, rather than just formal education or past work history. This has opened the door for single mothers, members of the LGBTQ+ community, racial and ethnic minorities, recovering addicts, and even people experiencing homelessness. He also empowers the program director to take risks on people who may not look good on paper.