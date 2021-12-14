Vice President of the People Experience and Head of Inclusion and Diversity

TWITTER

Dalana Brand is a seasoned human capital executive with significant global leadership experience in various industries. She has established a career profile that includes both corporate finance and human resources. This dual background allows her to uniquely add value to any organization as she can leverage the link between people and business. Brand has worked at some of the world’s foremost Fortune 500 companies, where she led global teams to design and develop innovative people programs that equitably engage employees, create a fair and inclusive culture, and help advance the business strategy of the company.

Brand is currently VP of the People Experience and Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Twitter, Inc. Her most important work is serving as a fierce equality advocate. She is a frequent industry contributor and speaker on topics of equality, gender pay equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as other human resources topics.