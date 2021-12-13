Chairman

UNIVERSAL FILMED ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

A U.K. native, Donna Langley is the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio and was recently awarded the Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE) title by the Queen in her 2020 New Year’s Honour List. The honor recognizes Langley’s many accomplishments in redefining popular culture and her efforts to expand networks and opportunities for all.

Langley has continued to pioneer and champion diversity and inclusion efforts by overseeing the department she launched in 2017: Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI). This department focuses on cultivating, amplifying, attracting and retaining an inclusive talent pool on-screen, behind the camera, and within NBCUniversal. The group’s efforts continue to yield consistent growth and real institutional change. Since inception, GTDI’s programs and initiatives have shown consistent growth that has led to institutional change across the studio and throughout the industry.