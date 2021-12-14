Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE

Dr. Douglas Haynes provides executive leadership to empower students and employees to maximize their potential in an affirmative learning and working environment.

He leads a team of inclusive excellence champions to advance institutional transformation. Dr. Haynes oversees a multitude of programming to both build and sustain the capacity to support inclusive excellence principles, and manages the baseline climate expectations and priorities of these principles for faculty leaders. He leads the Office of Inclusive Excellence and serves as the director for the UCI ADVANCE Program, which was created to promote an inclusive culture for faculty and graduate student excellence.

In direct response to the murder of George Floyd, Haynes led UCI’s 2020 launch of the UCI Black Thriving Initiative -a groundbreaking driver for institutional transformation that mobilizes the campus community, stakeholders and constituencies to be accountable for confronting anti-Blackness and building a university culture where Black people thrive.