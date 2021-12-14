Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dr. Johné Battle is a global business executive and thought-leader who brings the powerful combination of skillful talent development and human capital expertise. His deep understanding of human relations, personal branding, diversity and inclusion, and organizational performance have led to a successful track record of business transformation and human capital counseling.

Dr. Battle currently is the vice president of diversity and inclusion for Dollar General Corporation, a $30 billion-plus retailer with more than 17,000 convenient, easy-to-shop stores in 46 states. He owns the strategy for diversity, equity, and inclusion for over 168,000 associates, working across the organization using belonging indexes, talent-flow analysis, inclusive leader assessments and other data to make data-based decisions. Prior to joining Dollar General, Dr. Battle was a senior client partner at Korn Ferry, where he led clients through large-scale cultural transformation.