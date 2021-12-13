Dr. Maurice Stinnett

Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WARNER MUSIC GROUP

Dr. Maurice A. Stinnett is a member of WMG’s senior management team, responsible for worldwide diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and reporting to the CEO as an executive officer. Before joining WMG, He was the first African American male vice president of diversity and inclusion for an NBA team - the Brooklyn Nets. Upon his departure, the Brookyn Nets honored him by appointing him their second Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement Ambassador.

Dr. Stinnett brings over 15 years of experience in diversity, inclusion, equity, social justice and multicultural education. He uses his extensive business, management, and planning skills to ensure high-quality diversity, equity and inclusion programs and efficient business practices for all stakeholders and institutions. Dr. Stinnett also has experience as an invited lecturer/workshops facilitator on issues of equity, inclusion and diversity at multiple institutions of higher education, corporations and non-profits.