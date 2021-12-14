Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Inclusive, Diversity & Equity Officer

ALLSTATE

Eloiza Domingo, who is vice president of human resources and chief inclusive, diversity & equity, is also a highly accomplished leader with extensive experience in various industries, including healthcare, academic, and law enforcement.

Domingo maintains a nearly 20-year track record of success in providing strategic leadership in human resources, culture, strategy, diversity and inclusion, law enforcement and academics for business improvement and cultural change. She has demonstrated ability to successfully collaborate with and coach C-suite executives. In addition, she possesses outstanding interpersonal skills and advanced proficiency in developing and leading systemic improvements within global and complex systems. A noted diversity, equity, inclusion, and cultural competency expert, Domingo is recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World by the Filipina Women’s Network.