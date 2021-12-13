Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer

ATRIUM HEALTH

Fernando Little, Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer for Atrium Health, has Fortune 50, 100, and 500 human resources experience as an analyst, consultant, generalist, manager, and executive. He also has multi-industry experience in financial services, health care, global manufacturing, consumer goods distribution, and retail.

Little isa facilitator of diversity and inclusion program strategy and execution as well asa subject matter expert in human resources policies and procedures, talent acquisition, base salary administration, incentive program design, total rewards strategy, executive compensation, benefits administration, wellness program design, health plan cost containment, and variable compensation administration (including stock plan services). In addition, he is also a proven strategist in team building, employee engagement, and succession planning along with being well-versed in employment and labor law.