Provost, John R. Lewis College and College Nine, Professor of Environmental Studies

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA CRUZ

Born in Taiwan to parents who fled the Chinese Communist Revolution, UC Santa Cruz professor Flora Lu has spent her career building a better and more just world. She immigrated to the U.S. at age three with her father, a mechanical engineer, and mother, a biochemist. She received her A.B. in Human Biology with honors from Stanford University in 1993 and Ph.D. in Ecology from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1999. She isa professor of environmental studies and provost of Colleges Nine and the newly named John R. Lewis College (formally College 10) at UC Santa Cruz.

As the provost of John R. Lewis College, Lu is committed to teaching students methods to advance social justice and build community -- the theme of the college. Her impact on these programs is profound and transformative to the student experience at UC Santa Cruz.