Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

UC DAVIS HEALTH

As the Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Hendry Ton has led the dedicated teams that work to advance DEI at UC Davis Health. Teams work to create a climate of inclusion reflected in the health system’s structures, policies, practices, and relationships through transformative education, community partnerships, and collective impact. He has received the UC Davis Chancellor’s Achievement Award for Diversity and Community twice, the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Community Engagement, and the Dean’s Inspirational Faculty Educator Award for his work with students, communities, underrepresented groups, and health equity.

Originally from Vietnam, Ton immigrated to the United States with his family asa refugee. Growing up with experiences of discrimination, food insecurity, and limited access to health care, he appreciates their impact on health and wellness and has made addressing these inequities the center of his life’s work.