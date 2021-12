Managing Director and Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

ARES MANAGEMENT

Indhira Arrington is a managing director and global chief diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer in the Ares Human Resources Department, attracting, developing, engaging, and advancing diverse talent within an inclusive, welcoming environment. She also serves as an advisor to support DEI initiatives at portfolio companies across Ares’ investment strategies. Prior to joining Ares in 2021, Mrs. Arrington served at Wells Fargo & Company, providing strategic planning and execution of diversity sourcing initiatives. She is a Consortium for Graduate Study in Management Fellow, a Toigo Fellow, and an INROADS alum. She is a Cornell University Certified Diversity Professional/Advanced Practitioner and a member of Association of Latino Professionals for America, PRIMER Network and the Council of Urban Professionals.