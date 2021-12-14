Senior Vice President and Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Jyoti Chopra is SVP and Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. She leads human resources and social impact and sustainability. She oversees ESG reporting and responsible for directing enterprise-wide human and social capital initiatives, along with serving as a liaison to the Board of Directors’ Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and overseeing the MGM Resorts Foundation and Community Relations. Chopra is an award-winning talent, diversity, inclusion and sustainability leader. She served as senior vice president of global D&I and HR operations and transformation at education tech firm Pearson Plc., and as BNY Mellon’s chief diversity officer and managing director of global citizenship and sustainability.