Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement

AKAMAI

Khalil Smith is the Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement at Akamai. Before joining, Smith worked with the NeuroLeadership Institute, a cognitive science consultancy, during which time he oversaw consulting, practices, and research. Prior to that, he spent over 14 years in senior leadership roles with Apple Inc., including time leading teams in retail training and global teams of over 40 learning professionals focused on expanding and strengthening the Apple culture across hundreds of retail stores in dozens of countries and languages. Smith and his team were responsible for critical training elements for Apple, such as employee onboarding, technical skills, and product launches.

Smith holds an M.B.A. with dual concentrations in Leadership and Strategy from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.