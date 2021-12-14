Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Kiera Fernandez proudly serves as Target’s Senior Vice President of Talent & Change and Chief D&I Officer. She leads and advances Target’s enterprise-wide diversity, equity and inclusion strategy as well as leading the Talent and Change team. Fernandez’s strategies cascade across the company to aid all families in discovering the joy of everyday life. She has an extensive background in human resources, retail operations, process and project management, store operations and leadership. Fernandez began her career at Target in 2001 as an executive team leader for stores, subsequently serving in a variety of leadership roles. She offers a multifaceted perspective to DE&I - championing Target’s strategy in every aspect of the business.